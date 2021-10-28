Gigi Hadid 'Asks for Privacy' Amid Allegations That Zayn Malik Struck Her Mom Yolanda

Gigi Hadid is asking for privacy amid reports of a family disagreement.

In a statement, the model's rep tells ET, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

A source told ET that a confrontation occurred after a disagreement between Zayn and Yolanda "turned hostile."

"Yolanda and Zayn had a disagreement that turned hostile. Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her," the source told ET. "Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi. Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

In a statement to ET, One Direction singer denied the allegation, stating, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Zayn also shared his own statement on his Twitter, expressing how he doesn't want his private family matters "thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press," he added in part.

ET has reached out to Yolanda and Zayn's reps for comment on the alleged confrontation.