George Floyd's Houston Funeral: Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and More Stars Attend

Celebrities, including Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, as well as family and friends of George Floyd, gathered in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday to pay their last respects. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Floyd's death, along with several other recent deaths in the black community, has ignited protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country and around the world.

The service on Tuesday was held at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston and was presided over by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Actors Tatum and Foxx were seen among the congregation at the church.

DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Athletes J.J. Watt and DJ Reader, as well as Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair were also seen entering the church.

Meanwhile, close family friend and former NBA star, Stephen Jackson, was spotted in the congregation, seated next to Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

In addition, musician Al B. Sure!, who also goes by Albert Joseph Brown III, was in attendance, and posted a pic with Sharpton ahead of the service.

He later shared a photo of himself outside the church, and during the service, the singer-songwriter stood next to Sharpton.

Instagram

After meeting with Floyd's family on Monday, Joe Biden, former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, recorded a video message for the funeral. The family of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was shot in the street while jogging earlier this year, also attended the service.

During the funeral, Ne-Yo sang an emotional rendition of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

Floyd's body will be buried in Pearland, a town outside of Houston, next to his mother's grave.

Prior to the service, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the importance of a funeral service for Floyd.

"I often think when you lose a loved one, you really can't begin to grieve and mourn until they are buried," she told ET. "There are so many things you have to do to prepare for this service. I think, for them, this is a new step for what they're going to have to do."