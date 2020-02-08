'General Hospital' Temporarily Replacing Kelly Monaco Amid Actress' 'Breathing Problem'

General Hospitalis undergoing a bit of a switch-up. The soap opera is temporarily replacing Kelly Monaco with Lindsay Hartley amid Monaco's recent "breathing problem."

Hartley -- who has appeared on Passions, Days of Our Lives and All My Children and was previously married to Justin Hartley -- confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday in response to Daytime Confidential's report.

"Some big shoes to fill...precious too," Hartley tweeted of playing Monaco's character, Sam McCall Morgan. "I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily."

Hartley also shared a photo from set last Monday, writing, "Masked... Covid set life. 🙏🏻."

According to Monaco's mom, Carmina, the actress will be "back on set Monday."

"Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday. 14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great," she wrote. "Thank you for all of the love."

General Hospital halted production earlier this year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Production resumed last month, and new episodes will begin airing on Monday.

See more on soap news in the video below.