Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Son Oliver Saunders' Involvement in Scandoval (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais has a few words for her son, Oliver Saunders, following his involvement in Scandoval.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules know, Raquel Leviss -- who has been embroiled in an affair with castmate Tom Sandoval -- shared a kiss with Beauvais' son on a recent episode of the Bravo reality series, which is airing its tenth season now.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to Beauvais at the fourth anniversary of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Sutton Stracke's West Hollywood boutique, The Sutton Concept, where she shared her reaction to watching her son's makeout session with Leviss on TV.

"Oh my God. My damn kids," Beauvais said when asked about the VPR scandal. "When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, 'Whew. Thank God. It's not about just him."

She continued, "I mean, listen, Oliver's a grown-a** man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him, and what are you gonna do?"

While Beauvais said that she didn't watch the episode in real-time, she did catch up a few days later, telling ET that she found herself watching the drama "through her fingers."

"I found myself watching it through my fingers," the 56-year-old actress said. "You don't want to see your kid makeout. And it felt like it was the entire episode. Felt like it slowed down to a crawl. I couldn't take it."

Beauvais said her son called her following the fallout from his kiss with Leviss, where he admitted that reality TV might not be his cup of tea.

"He was like, 'I don't think reality's for me," the RHOBH star shared. "And I go, 'Good. It's not.'"

Beauvais will make her own appearance on Vanderpump Rules this season, but when it comes to getting Lisa Vanderpump to return to the Housewives for a cameo of her own in season 13, the former The Real co-host said she wasn't so lucky.

"No, you know, it came this close," Beauvais revealed. "I almost got her to come to my movie screening that I had, and she chickened out. You never know. I'm still talking to her about it."

She continued, "I would love it. And I think some would love it, and some would not."

When it comes to how her RHOBH castmates feel about her friendship with LVP, Beauvais said she ignores the "chatter."

Seeing familiar faces return to the long-running series is a good thing, with Beauvais adding that it "enhances our show."

"I think it's fun. I think it's good," she maintained.

