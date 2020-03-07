Gap Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

The Gap sale continues! Take up to 75% off your purchase (prices as marked) and an extra 10% off sale styles with code TREAT.

Get the sale discounts on Gap favorites including denim, t-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand now!

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.