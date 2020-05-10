'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series 'House of the Dragon' Casts Its Star

Welcome to Westeros, Paddy Considine! The English actor has joined Game of Thrones' upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to HBO for comment.

Considine is set to play King Viserys I, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys is described as a warm, kind and decent man, who only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

The character ruled over Westeros around 100 years after Aegon’s Conquest. His children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, ultimately fight a civil war over his throne that became known as the Dance of Dragons.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the family of Thrones' Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Miguel Sapochnik, who directed iconic Game of Thrones episodes such as "Battle of the Bastards" and "The Long Night," will helm the new series' first episode, as well as additional episodes. He'll also executive produce, alongside Martin, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragonreceived a series order from HBO last October, just hours after the network passed on its other GoT prequel, which had shot a pilot starring Naomi Watts.

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in January that House of the Dragon would likely premiere in 2022.