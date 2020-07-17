Galyn Görg, 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Actress, Dead at 55 After Cancer Battle

Rest in peace, Galyn Görg. The actress died of cancer on Tuesday, ET confirms. Görg was 55; she would have turned 56 on Wednesday.

"Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away one day before her birthday, 7/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer," Görg's rep, Sheila Legette, said in a statement to ET. "Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last nine months. But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii.

"Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered. She was love and light," Legette added. "Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure."

Görg was a series regular on the Fox show M.A.N.T.I.S. and had roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and RoboCop 2.

Throughout her career, she also appeared in the original Twin Peaks, A Different World and Star Trek: Voyager. In recent years, she appeared in Parks and Recreation and How to Get Away With Murder. Görg had also recently completed work on a film called Teller's Camp.

See more on stars we've lost recently in the video below.