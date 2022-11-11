Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76

Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76.

According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments."

"Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades," his manager said in a statement. "He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story."

Gallagher was best known for his prop comedy, more notably for smashing watermelons onstage. His most famous bit was the Sledge-O-Matic, a parody of the Veg-O-Matic commercials, where he would use a mallet to destroy foods and objects.

Over the course of his career, Gallagher made 17 comedy specials, his first one, An Uncensored Evening, debuting in 1980. He also was on episodes of Hollywood Squares, Tosh.0 and Celebrity Big Brother.

Gallagher is survived by his daughter, Aimee, and his son, Barnaby.