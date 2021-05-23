Gabrielle Union Sets the Record Straight on Daughter Kaavia's Valentino Bag (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union is setting the record straight on daughter Kaavia's luxurious Valentino handbag. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the actress and children's book author at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

This week, Union posted an adorable video on TikTok of her 2-year-old daughter's reaction while opening a box that contained a very chic mini Valentino bag. Union tells ET that Kaavia's designer piece was actually a gift from the brand.

"Valentino was kind enough to send us mommy-and-daughter matching bags. So for everyone who thought I bought my child a $3,000-plus bag when she can't poop in the potty on her own -- um, no," the 48-year-old star says. "She's been literally sleeping with it."

The L.A.'s Finest actress was a presenter at tonight's awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in chart-topping music. Union was radiant in a stunning embellished white Prada dress and Bulgari jewelry. Of course, fashionista-to-be Kaavia approved of her mom's red carpet look.

"She thought I looked very pretty. She was like, white dress. And I was like, good? And she was like, 'You look pretty, Mommy," Union says.

"It felt so good just to get out of the house. You know, there were a couple tears from Kaav at the door. She's like, 'Have fun, Mom," she adds.

