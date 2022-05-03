Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Reveal What 'Shady Baby' Kaavia Thinks of Their Met Gala Looks (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have walked many red carpets over the years, but nowadays, they don't go anywhere without getting the "thumbs up" from their daughter, Kaavia James!

The couple arrived at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in dazzling, matching Versace looks that Wade told ET's Rachel Smith had to pass Kaavia's "look approval."

"Kaavia has look approval and so she gave us the thumbs up," the retired NBA star explained after Union shared that the couple sent their 3-year-old a video from their car.

The outfits in question were a silver, plunging Versace gown with a stunning embellished feathered train and a red floral accent around her waist for Union, and a white blazer with gold accented buttons and matching pants for Wade.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The 49-year-old actress, who completed her look with a low bun and Tiffany & Co. dangling earrings, bracelets and rings, got emotional when explaining the inspiration behind her look for Vogue's livestream for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit.

"This is from Versace, they've been working on these looks for many, many, many months and from sketch to the execution is dead-on. I kind of get a little emotional when you talk about everything that goes into the making of this dress and what inspired it," she said, referencing this year's controversial theme for the Met Gala: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" or "Gilded Glamour."

This year's ball accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition with a concept paying homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

"When you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat and tears," Union added. "So we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country. So this is inspired by Diahann Carroll, a symbol of opulence and if you will, a gilded glamour."

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Carroll, the legendary Tony-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, died in 2019 at age 84. The stunning actress broke barriers in Hollywood, starring in 1968's Julia and becoming the first Black woman in history to star in her own TV series.

As for Wade, the couple revealed that he went through a last-minute wardrobe change before they exited their car.

"My wife told me to leave my shirt in the car," the 40-year-old revealed to ET, crediting his bare chest look to his other half. "The best accessory," the Cheaper by the Dozen star chimed in, beaming.

The only thing missing was the presence of their daughter, who's already made her mark on red carpets before.

"She was very upset that this wasn't a party for little kids," Union admitted. "She's gotta fax in to Anna [Wintour] about lowering the age!"