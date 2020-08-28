Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Post Emotional Tributes to His Son Zaire as He Heads to Boarding School

It's so hard to say goodbye! However, Dwyane Wade couldn't be more excited for his son, Zaire, to start his new educational adventure.

Zaire, 18, is starting his studies at the Brewster Academy, a boarding school in New Hampshire, and his proud dad penned a sweet sendoff celebrating his son's accomplishments.

"Man oh Man 😭 😭 😭 Dropping your oldest off to school is another set of emotions that I didn’t know existed," Dwyane posted to Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of himself, wife Gabrielle Union, their 1-year-old daughter, Kaavai, and Wade's 13-year-old daughter, Zaya.

"I’m a proud father! My goal as a parent is to raise kids who know their worth and that are better than I could ever be," the retired NBA star continued. "From watching Zaire build a company with his friends the last two years, To watching him handle the hate that has been thrown at his sister zaya and showing grown ass men how to love unconditionally at 18 years old, To seeing how he’s been able to handle not seeing his parents interact or be in the same room together for most of his life and the list goes on and on. He’s already way ahead of me at 18. He’s already built different."

"I’m excited for him to go on this journey of life as he becomes Zaire Wade!" he concluded. "Good Luck at Brewster Academy."

Gabrielle also shared a sweet message as she celebrated Zaire's send-off.

The actress took to her Instagram story to post a few pics, including one of her and Zaire smiling for the camera in the family's living room. Gabrielle wrote on the pic, "Sending a young Black man across the country alone to school is scary but I am hopeful @zaire is one step closer to his dreams."

Zaire reposted her message to his own Instagram story and added, "It's going to be worth it in the end."

Zaire Wade/Instagram

He also reposted a message Gabrielle shared that included a photo of her hugging him, along with a crying emoji and the message, "Go be great!! We love u!"

Zaire sweetly added on his own post, "Love you too."

Zaire Wade/Instagram