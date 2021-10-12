Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Coroner Says

Gabby Petito's cause of death has been determined to be from strangulation and the manner of death homicide, according to a Wyoming coroner's findings.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said there are still many details he cannot share about the 22-year-old's death due to local rules but stated that her body appeared to have been left in the wilderness for three to four weeks before it was discovered and examined.

Blue declined to say whether the body had bruising, or if the body had been buried or left above ground. He did note that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death, and that DNA samples were taken from her body.

Meanwhile, the search for Petito's 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is ongoing. Petito spent the summer traveling the United States with Laundrie, and documenting their adventures on social media. However, Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home without Petito but with their van.

Laundrie is said to have gone for a hike shortly after Petito was reported missing, and police are still searching for his whereabouts. Laundrie's parents initially told investigators that he left home on Sept. 14 to hike Carlton Reserve, which led to an extensive search of the 25,000-acre area. Last week, however, Laundrie's family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said, "We now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13."

After the coroner reported his findings, Laundrie's lawyer released a statement shortly thereafter. "Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise," Bertolino said. "At this time, Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him."