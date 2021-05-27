'Friends: The Reunion': Matthew Perry Jokes That He Doesn't 'Hear From Anyone' in the Cast

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion.

The moment happened just as Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, was gushing over the cast's continued closeness.

"We stay in touch for sure," she said. "Maybe not every day, but, you know, we have such a bond from having done this show and forged this very tight relationship that anytime you text or call someone, they're gonna pick up. They'll be there."

In response to Kudrow's sweet sentiment, host James Corden asked Perry which cast member doesn't actually pick up their phone.

"I don't hear from anyone!" he quipped with a shrug, causing his castmates to turn and laugh at him good-naturedly. That laughter, Perry revealed later in the special, was something he longed for during his time on the series.

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," Perry said of the show's live studio audience. "And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

When Kudrow responded by noting that she doesn't remember Perry ever sharing that particular fear, the actor said that it was something he felt "every single night" they filmed the series.

For Schwimmer and Cox, who played siblings Ross and Monica Geller, the audience mostly added to their experience.

"I really enjoyed the energy of the audience, though, the live audience," Schwimmer said, earning agreement from Aniston, LeBlanc and Kudrow. "It was like doing a one-act play every week with all of us."

"When they would laugh at something I would think to myself, 'Oh, if you think that's funny, wait until you get a load of this next line,'" Cox agreed. "They would challenge me to try even [more]. I felt this rewarding feeling... or flat nothing [if they didn't laugh]."

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.