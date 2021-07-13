'Friends' Cast Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations for Reunion Special: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

The cast of Friends is feeling the love! The stars of the hit sitcom took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate their recent reunion special earning four Emmy nominations.

The noms were announced Tuesday morning, and Friends: The Reunion walked away with nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

Jennifer Aniston shared a snapshot from the set of the reunion special -- which aired in May -- and shared her love, support and appreciation for everyone involved.

"Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations," Aniston wrote. "This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you."

Aniston also shared an "extra extra special thanks" to the Emmy nominated director of the reunion, Ben Winson, who "made it all happen."

"You're brilliant and WE LOVE YOU!" Aniston added. She also shared a snapshot of the cast huddled together on set, and added a series of heart emojis over the pic.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow also shared in the celebration, posting a pair of photos including one of Winston and editor Guy Harding, and a group selfie showing the cast and Winston on set.

"Congrats to @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!!" Kudrow shared.

Courteney Cox shared a similar group shot to Kudrow, and shared her gratitude for the honor bestowed upon the special.

"The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor," Cox wrote, mirroring the naming convention of the sitcom's episode titles. "Especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement."

David Schwimmer joined in, reposting Cox's post and adding some additional heart emojis. Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc shared the same selfie -- which he appears to have snapped, and added, "Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun. #friendsreunion."

The long-awaited reunion special saw the core cast reunite to look back at 10 years of their iconic sitcom, and all the running jokes, romantic moments and beloved guest stars that they enjoyed along the way.

During the special, plenty of the show's beloved supporting actors and guest stars popped in to say hello, as did many celebs who simply loved the show and were influenced by it over the years. This included the K-pop group BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Lady Gaga and more.

Check out the video below for more on Friends: The Reunion, available to stream on HBO Max.