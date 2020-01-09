'Friday Night Lights' Cast Virtually Reunites to Encourage Fans to Vote

The cast of Friday Night Lights is encouraging their fans to vote in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election.

Stars from the hit NBC drama recently reunited virtually for a new video shared to social media this week. Connie Britton, who portrayed Tami Taylor, kicked off the special message by exclaiming, "Y'all better check yourself!" Her former castmates then took turns asking fans whether they're even registered to vote.

Toward the end of the video, Matt Lauria, who played Luke Cafferty, shared that he loves voting "because voting is my way of having a say in where our country is going in the future," while Adrianne Palicki, who played Tyra Collette, added, "It's so simple. There's no excuse not to vote."

Watch below:

A number of celebrities, organizations and events have been using their platforms to encourage Americans to vote over the past few months. ET reported last week that the NBA is working to convert all franchise-owned arenas into voting sites for the 2020 general election.

"If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards," a statement from the organization reads.

Then, at the MTV Video Music Awards held in New York City over the weekend, stars like Lady Gaga and The Weeknd shared powerful political statements while accepting their accolades.

"I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you, and the rage of art will empower you," Gaga told fans while accepting the VMAs Tricon Award. "Stay safe, speak your mind, and I know I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask -- it's a sign of respect."

The Weeknd opted to keep his speeches for Video of the Year and Best R&B straight to the point, addressing the country's ongoing battle against racial injustice and police brutality.

"Thank you, VMAs and MTV," he said. "I want to thank Kenneth Taylor and Anton Tammi for the video. It's hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment. So I'm just going to say, justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor. Thank you."

Other celebrities who have been vocal about getting out to vote include Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian West and Michelle Obama. Hear more in the video below.