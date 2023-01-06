French Montana Speaks Out After Shooting on Set of Music Video Leaves Multiple Injured

French Montana is breaking his silence hours after a shooting on the set of his music video in Miami Gardens, Florida, resulted in at least 10 injured.

The "Unforgettable" rapper took to Twitter on Friday and shared some details about what unfolded Thursday night as he and rapper Rob49 were filming a music video. Montana says he "was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant."

He described it as "unfortunately" being "at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt." Montana added, "Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."

CBS News reported that at least 10 people were shot at the scene, including rapper Rob49, who was immediately loaded into a vehicle and transported to the hospital. The news outlet also reported that federal agents from ATF and the U.S. Marshal's Office were at the scene Friday with K-9 units.

Furthermore, an eyewitness named Wilmark Baez told CBS News that the music video featured his low rider as well as his English bulldog. Baez told the news outlet that the English bulldog ran away after gunshots rang out. Baez says he's still looking for the dog.

"When we heard the gunshots, people started running, some people had blood on their shirts, some people were crying on the ground," eyewitness Ced Mogul told CBS News. "It's just tragic."