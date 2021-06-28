Freida Pinto Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child

Freida Pinto is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran. The actress revealed the good news on Instagram on Monday, sharing pics of Tran holding her baby bump.

The 36-year-old Slumdog Millionaire star got engaged to Tran in November 2019. Pinto captioned the photos, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤" Tran shared the same photos and caption on his own Instagram.

Pinto and Tran got engaged after two years of dating. Pinto Instagrammed at the time alongside their stunning engagement photos, "You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. ... All my love with all my heart♥️. Meanwhile, he wrote, "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancé."