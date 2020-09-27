Frankie Muniz's Wife Paige Price Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's family is growing by one! The 34-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star and his wife are expecting their first child together. The pair confirmed the exciting news in a YouTube video posted on Saturday. Price is 15 weeks along and they are "really excited." Their baby is due March 2021.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," Muniz says in the video as clips of them outdoors, hugging, showing off their sonogram and more flash on the screen. "While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat."

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in," he continued. "I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," he shared. "

Price added, "When we found out that we were expecting, we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but were told our chances wouldn't be that great…We beat the odds."

Muniz and Price got engaged in November 2018 and tied the knot in February, after eloping on Oct. 3, 2019. In March, Price shared a stunning photo of the two from their wedding.

"You will always be my favorite part of every day. I love you, my husband," she captioned the snap.

The couple's baby news comes the same day it was revealed that Rose Leslie is pregnant with her and husband Kit Harington's first child together. The former Game of Thrones actress shared the news and showed off her baby bump in the latest issue of Make Magazine.

