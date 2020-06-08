Frank Ocean's Mom Remembers 18-Year-Old Son Ryan Who Died in Car Crash

Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, is remembering her late son, Ryan Breaux, who recently died in a tragic accident. In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday, Katonya shared a sweet photo of herself with her 18-year-old son hugging her from behind.

She left the post captionless, and received a slew of positive, supporting and uplifting messages on the post.

Ryan, as well as his friend Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop, died over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car crash in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple reports. Their vehicle reportedly collided with a tree in the center median of the roadway and was later engulfed in flames.

Katonya had celebrated Ryan's 18th birthday in September, writing alongside a throwback photo of him, "I spent hours going through photos because I know how specific you are and didn’t want you to ask me to take any down😬."

"Look at you! Brave, beautiful and kind, loving and genuine, this is the first step to adulthood kiddo, you’ve got this! We love you so much! Live your blessed life Ry!!❤️❤️❤️#birthdayboy." she wrote.

On Wednesday, Kaia Gerber also mourned the loss of her two friends on Instagram. "Ryan and Zeek, my heart is so heavy right now. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for every second I was lucky enough to spend with you," Gerber wrote in part.

In addition to honoring her friends, Gerber shared a GoFundMe page for Zeek's family.