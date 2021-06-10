Fran Drescher Rewears Her Iconic Vest From 'The Nanny' 28 Years Later

She's got style, she's got flair! It's been 28 years since The Nanny premiered, but star Fran Drescher is still honoring her character's iconic fashion sense.

The 63-year-old actress, who portrayed Fran Fine on the series from 1993 to 1999, decided to pull one memorable piece from the vault.

"Did a shoot for @hbomax and @cancerschmancer 4 #thenanny and the Fran Jam Music Festival 6/20 at 6pm PT and 9pm ET so get ready to see a Gr8 show on Father’s Day eve 💋🌈☮️🥂🎼🎹🎤🎸" Drescher captioned the pic.

In the photo, she's wearing the same multi-colored striped Moschino vest that she wore several times in the first season of the show, 28 years ago!

Fans quickly recognized the signature item in the comments section.

"Yessss iconic vest! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 STAN," one fan wrote.

"Is this THE vest??? 😍😍😍," another added.

'The Nanny'

CBS for Getty Images

In April 2020, Drescher and the rest of The Nanny cast reunited for a virtual table read. Here's what she told ET about the special event.