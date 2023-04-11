Fox News Hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Are Dating

Romance in the airwaves. ET has learned that recent reports on the relationship between Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are true.

The long-running romance was confirmed in photos obtained by The Daily Mailon Tuesday, showing the TV personalities sitting together arm-in-arm at a restaurant and traveling together with Earhardt's 7-year-old daughter in Palm Beach, Florida.

Fox New is not commenting on the reports of their relationship.

Hannity, 61, and Earhardt, 49 -- two of the network's most prominent and popular hosts -- first sparked romance rumors three years ago, but have largely remained tight-lipped about their connection and reserved when it comes to being seen together in public before now.

Earhardt shares her daughter, Hayden, with her ex-husband, former Clemson Tigers quarterback Will Proctor. The pair married in October 2012, and Earhardt filed for divorce in October 2018.

She and Hannity were first romantically linked in August 2019.

Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes for over two decades. In 2020, they announced they had divorced, several years after quietly separating. Hannity and Rhodes share two children -- son Sean, 24, and daughter Merri, 22.

A source told The Daily Mail that Hannity and Earhardt "are extremely happy together and have been for a while. It's not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they're very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey."