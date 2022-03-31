Former Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs Proposes New Plan for Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Could the Golden Globes be getting an overhaul?

That's the plan proposed by Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who formerly served as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who hold the annual Oscars. Isaacs now serves as a partner and senior advisor at Pacific Coast Entertainment, who shared their proposal to the members of the Globes' governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, exclusively with ET on Thursday.

The proposal reads in part, "Over the last year, many watched the headlines that have dramatically impacted the reputation and stature of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA or Association), its members, and the Golden Globe Awards. A year into the Association's public commitment to transform, and despite the actions taken toward that goal, the boycotts continue, and the public image of the HFPA and Golden Globe Awards remains tarnished."

"As partners, we would take the additional steps needed to reassure the world that the processes by which nominees are considered and awardees selected adhere to the highest ethical standards," the letter continues. "Further, we would deepen and accelerate the work you began more than a year ago, adding more credibility in establishing a more authentic transformation and a willingness to encompass greater diversity and inclusion. This evolution goes far beyond a single award show on a single night."

Prior to issuing an invitation to all HFPA members to hear more about PCE's proposal at an upcoming dinner, the letter concludes, "At PCE, our goal is to build a robust business partnership with the HFPA that will benefit all members of the HFPA while restoring the brand and reputation of the Golden Globes. Our plan includes: creating an endowment to support the foreign correspondents; consummating strategic relationships for brand and community impact; and, creating a path for key industry partners to re-engage with the HFPA."

Following a year of controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nominations process, the 2022 Golden Globes were not televised and were held without an audience or red carpet. The HFPA announced just days ahead of the scheduled ceremony that only "select members and grantees" of the governing body would be in attendance, under strict COVID protocols.

During the ceremony, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Kyle Bowser unveiled the Reimagine Coalition, a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.

According to the initiative, each year, the HFPA and NAACP "will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color."