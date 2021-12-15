Flow La Movie, Puerto Rican Producer, Dead at 38 After Plane Crash

Flow La Movie, the popular Puerto Rican producer, died in a plane crash. He was 38.

Flow, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, along with eight others, died when their private plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the jet, confirmed on Wednesday.

Flow was one of seven passengers on the plane who died. Two crew members also lost their lives. The group was on their way to Florida. The music producer's partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and his son, Jayden Hernandez, were among the victims.

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families who, together with us, are going through a difficult time," the company expressed in a statement.

Flow was known for producing hits like Bad Bunny and Ozuna's "Te Boté," as well as "AM" by Nio Garcia and "Travesuras." He also had his own indie record label and management agency, signing artists Nio Garcia, Casper Magico and Sound.

Upon hearing news of his death, J Balvin, Don Omar, Ricardo Montaner and more artists took to social media to pay their respects.

"José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR VIBRA ALTA ALWAYS !! Rest in peace 🙏," Balvin wrote in Spanish.

"Sorry for your loss and that of your family. Thanks for the opportunity to collaborate," Don Omar wrote. "Fly high, see you later."

"With immense sadness and pain, the artistic and Dominican community lost a great producer,

#JoseAngelHernandez, known as #FlowLaMovie and his young family," Montaner tweeted, adding, "Dios derrame paz sobrenatural ,amén …"

