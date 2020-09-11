Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Is Quarantining on Tour Bus Outside His Home After Contracting COVID-19

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has confirmed he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 33-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with his fans, revealing he's currently quarantining on the group's tour bus.

"Some of y’all guessed it..... Got the Rona," Hubbard captioned a smiling photo of himself sitting outside in front of his bus. "Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Atlas Roy, in September. They're already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, and 1-year-old son, Luca.

Hayley took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Olivia cleaning their kitchen with Clorox wipes, saying the little tot takes after her famous dad.

Hayley Hubbard/Instagram Story

Florida Georgia Line was set to perform at Wednesday's CMA Awards. ET has reached out to Hubbard's rep to see how his diagnosis might affect the group's performance.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Hubbard and Brian Kelley on Nov. 4 ahead of their CMA Awards appearance about the annual awards show's safety protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"[We're] just kind of tested right before," Kelley told ET. "I've gotten both in the throat and in the nose, and, obviously, get your temperature checked and all of that stuff. It is what it is."

Hubbard isn't the only scheduled performer to contract COVID-19 this week. Lee Brice has had to cancel his appearance at the event after contracting the virus.

A representative for Brice told the Associated Press on Sunday that he is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

On Monday, the CMA Awards issued a statement to ET, noting that their protocols were able to catch these COVID-19 cases before "either artist ever entered our set."

"We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint. Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE and of course practicing social and physical distancing," reads the statement in part. "We have an incredible show planned and look forward to bringing the country music community together. However, our number one priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our artists, our crew and our staff. That will never be compromised."

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Music City Center Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.