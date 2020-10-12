'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Expecting First Child

Chi Chis up for Nilsa Prowant... the Floribama Shore star is going to be a mom!

The 26-year-old reality star revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Gus Gazda.

Prowant announced the news with a sweet snap from her pregnancy shoot in Atlanta, Georgia. In the pic, Gus cradled her belly, while she held up a sign that read "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light," she captioned it. "Our greatest adventure is about to begin."

Prowant received plenty of love from her Floribama Shore co-stars in the comments section. "Congratulations! I can’t wait to be a uncle," Codi Butts raved, with Candace Rice adding, "Omg! Imma be the auntie in the furr coat that send the expensive presents and rock the baby in 6 in heels! Congratulations Nilly!! So excited for you! Most beautiful mama I've ever seen! 😍😍😍."

Aimee Hall, Prowant's BFF on the series and in real life, re-posted the pic to her Insta Stories, exclaiming, "Swipe to see why I'm so excited!"

Prowant's baby news comes just one day after Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that he and his wife, Lauren, are expecting a baby boy in May 2021.

"Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," Mike captioned a series of pics from their holiday-themed virtual reveal. He also tagged "@itsbabysituation," the account he and Lauren already set up for their little one.

Last November, Mike and Lauren revealed to ET that they were "still trying" for kids after healing from her heartbreaking miscarriage.

"We're doing OK," Lauren shared at the time. "[Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. I looked at him lost when this happened, like, 'I don't know what to do, I don't know how to recover from this.' And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You're just one day at a time, and we're almost a month later, and I'm doing a lot better."

"We had no experience in dealing with this particular situation. We kind of relied on our faith and we looked at each other for support," added Mike. "We're going to keep trying. We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."

Congrats to the happy couples!