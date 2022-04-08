First Look at Two New, NatGeo Earth Day Specials on Disney Plus: Watch the Exclusive Trailers

Disney+ is preparing to celebrate Earth Day in a big way, with the premiere of two, all-new specials from National Geographic. Only ET has the exclusive first trailers for Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, both of which will debut on April 22.

After thrilling viewers in the Oscar-winning documentary, Free Solo, elite climber Alex Honnold teams up with fellow climber Mark Synnott on “a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000-foot sheer cliff. The goal is to bring legendary biologist Bruce Means to the top of an “island in the sky” known as a tepui.

As seen in the first trailer, the one-hour special, which is the latest installment of National Geographic’s “Explorer” series, will see the group navigate treacherous terrain and dangerous conditions as they help Dr. Means complete his life’s work in search of new, undiscovered animal species.

In the second trailer, viewers catch up with John and Molly Chester, who were originally featured in the 2018 award-winning documentary The Biggest Little Farm, on their 10-year journey to transform a barren farm in Ventura County, California, into a working agricultural complex that’s something of a real-life Charlotte’s Web.

According to Disney+, “this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter and an adorable lamb named Moe who befriends the family” as the farmers “utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.”

Nat Geo’s Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return premiere on Earth Day, April 22, on Disney+.