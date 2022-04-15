'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Digs Into Wizard's Complex Past & Introduces New Players

Get ready to return to the wizarding world!

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released on Monday, and shares a look at the great wizard's complex past. Jude Law returns as Professor Albus Dumbledore as he tries to put a stop to the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, taking over for Johnny Depp) from seizing control.

"If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you," a young Dumbledore echos, as the trailer opens with a sky view of Hogwarts and Michael Gambon's Dumbledore, before Law makes an appearance. "The world as we know it is coming undone."

It then flashes to Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) meeting Aberforth Dumbledore (Richard Coyle) in their search for Dumbledore.

Viewers then get introduced to the "intrepid team of wizards and witches" who take on the dangerous mission of bringing Grindelwald and his growing legion of followers down. Along the way they will encounter old and new beasts, with many friends becoming foes. The question asked is, "With the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Directed by David Yates, the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise will dive deeper into the high-stakes relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, unlocking the story of these two legendary wizards and an inside look at the complicated and enigmatic Dumbledore.

Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech and Jessica Williams co-star.

The Secrets of Dumbledore follows The Crimes of Grindelwald, which took fans on an adventure through the 1920s wizarding world -- trading in New York City for Paris as Newt and his magical menagerie embarked on a mission from Dumbledore himself to stop a rising dark wizard from conquering the Muggle population.

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as many original cast members, are reuniting for a 20th anniversary special airing New Year's Day on HBO Max.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released April 15, 2022.