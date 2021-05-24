Fantasia Barrino Welcomes Daughter With Husband Kendall Taylor

Fantasia Barrino's baby girl is here! The American Idol alum revealed on instagram on Sunday that she gave birth to her and husband Kendall Taylor's first child together.

The couple named their daughter Keziah.

"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," Barrino wrote alongside a maternity photo. "Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself."

"Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21," she added, "and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"

Taylor wrote in his own post, "Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. 'Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!' Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear! #Salute1st."

Barrino is already mom to two children -- Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 -- from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

The singer announced her pregnancy in November, sharing that she and Taylor -- whom she married in 2015 -- struggled to conceive.

"God I Want To Thank You!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "You Gave Us A Seed even when the Doctor said that one of my Tubes were Closed you said Different. @salute1st I Love You King and I can't wait to see who He or She acts like 😂#preggo #preggy Only God Can Do It 🙏🏾."

See more on Barrino in the video below.