Fans Think Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at the 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere: See the Viral Moment

Yet another moment surrounding theDon't Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival is going viral, this time involving the film's leading men, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.
A viral clip is circulating online of 28-year-old Styles taking his seat next to 42-year-old Pine at the film's premiere in Italy. In the clip, the "As It Was" singer appears to do something with his mouth at the exact moment that Pine stops clapping, smiles and shakes his head.
Soon after the clip began making the rounds, many fans were convinced that Styles had, in fact, spit on Pine in front of hundreds of attendees at the premiere.
Pine's rep, however, denies this happened. "This is a ridiculous story -- a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep ET. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
But others think that Pine was simply realizing he'd put his own sunglasses, which he picks up a moment after the alleged spit, in his lap.
"Chris Pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him," one fan tweeted.
Immediately fans began dissecting the moment, jokingly comparing their research to that of major conspiracy theories such as those surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
The commentary surrounding the Styles/Pine moment is just the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the film, Don't Worry Darling. After director Olivia Wilde had a public exchange with actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming she fired him from the project, he responded with video footage saying he quit. LaBeouf's role ultimately went to Styles, who also began a romantic relationship with Wilde during filming. There's also been reported tension between Wilde and the film's star, Florence Pugh, despite Wilde publicly praising the actress.
