‘Family Guy’ Reveals Season 21 Reel, Guest Voice Stars Including Casey Wilson and More (Exclusive)

Family Guy, the long-running Fox adult animated series, is back with season 21, which will feature an all-star guest voice cast and a major series milestone: its 400th episode. Ahead of its return in September, ET has an exclusive, extended look at the upcoming episodes that were shown inside Ballroom 20 during the third day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 as well as additional details about the stars lending their voices to the new season.

The nearly 6-minute clip gives fans a preview of the wit and humor the Seth MacFarlane series has become known for during its run on Fox. Among the episodes previewed here are the season 21 premiere, “Oscars Guy,” as well as upcoming episodes “Bend or Blockbuster,” “A Wife-Changing Experience,” “The Munchurian Candidate,” “Unzipped Code,” “The Stewaway” and “Get Stewie,” Family Guy’s landmark 400th episode.

Among this season’s big-name guest stars are Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton, Casey Wilson and Sam Elliott as the mayor of Quahog. The performers join MacFarlane, the creator and executive producer of Family Guy who voices Peter Griffin, Stewie and Brian, Alex Borstein as Lois, Seth Green as Chris, Mila Kunis as Meg and Arif Zahir as Cleveland Brown.

Family Guy season 21 premieres Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT with “Oscars Guy,” as the series retells three Oscar-winning stories (Silence of the Lambs, American Beauty and Forrest Gump).