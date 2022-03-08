Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Puts Her Singing Skills on Display at the Piano

The apple certainly did not fall from the tree! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey, showcased her powerful singing voice in a video shared to Instagram this week.

Playing the piano and singing a rendition of Pat Benatar's "Fire and Ice," the couple's 20-year-old daughter sounded like a true professional.

In the caption of the video, Audrey humbly penned, "Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED!" The talented singer went on to reference the bridge, where she belted out the tune, "Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here."

Audrey caught the attention of several of her parents' famous friends with her impressive cover. Rita Wilson took to the comment section to say, "More please!!!!!" While late rock star Chris Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, simply wrote, "Wowwwwww!!!!"

Of course, with Audrey being born into the country music dynasty of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, it's no surprise she has musical prowess.

ET spoke with the country legends during a Paramount+ sit-down interview in June, where they couldn't help but gush over their family. Hill and McGraw have been married for 26 years and have raised three daughters together. Despite being busy with demanding touring schedules and acting in the acclaimed Yellowstone spinoff series, 1883, Hill and McGraw asserted that they are "parents first."

Referencing being outnumbered by the talented women in his family, McGraw admitted that "all four of the women can out sing me," and teased that he would be open to singing a duet with them!

Echoing her husband's sentiments, Hill shared her pride in her daughters as they pursue creative fields, saying, "I'll be happy so long as they’re doing something that they love."