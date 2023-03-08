Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Reunite on 'A Good Person' Red Carpet

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were all smiles as they posed together on the A Good Person red carpet on Wednesday in London. The exes attended the U.K. premiere of the film, which actually doubled as the first time they walked a carpet together.

Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, coordinated their looks for the occasion. The actress wore a cropped black shirt with sleeves that created a train, and gray pleated pants. Braff wore a similar suit with the same pattern, over a relaxed white shirt.

"We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it," she told the magazine about their age gap. "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters."

She continued, "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that."

However, despite their split, the pair was able to come together and work on the film.

A Good Person stars Pugh as a woman who accidentally kills members of her fiancé's family in a car accident and becomes addicted to opioids.

During the same interview with Vogue, Braff revealed that he wrote the role specifically for Pugh, and praised her talent.

"I quite simply think she’s one of the greatest actors of her generation," he told the publication. "She’s just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her. And it’s not just her beauty and it’s not just her acting ability, it’s that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does."