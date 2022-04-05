Ex-Wife of Warren Jeffs Speaks Out in First Trailer for 'Preaching Evil' Docuseries (Exclusive)

“Where do you want me to start?” Naomi Jessop, the ex-wife of convicted polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs, says in the exclusive first trailer for Peacock’s latest true-crime documentary, Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run With Warren Jeffs. Ahead of its April debut, ET has the first look at the upcoming four-part series, which features an exclusive interview with Jessop, who was by Jeffs’ side during his rise to power.

The docuseries will revisit life inside the polygamous denomination led by Jeffs, who rose to power within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints during the ‘90s and had as many as 70 wives, including Jessop, by the early aughts. After accusations of assault, child abuse, and rape, Jeffs was eventually arrested and convicted on multiple felons in 2011 before being sentenced to life behind bars.

Peacock

According to Peacock, “the four-episode series gives a unique perspective into one of the most notorious cults featuring an exclusive interview with Jessop, who was Jeffs’ personal scribe and was by his side for every step of his dramatic rise to power and his fall from grace.” Additionally, the series features interviews with Jeffs’ former wife, Vicki Thompson, and their children, Wendell and Sarah, authorities involved in the raid on the Zion Ranch and the lawyers that brought Jeffs to justice.

Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run With Warren Jeffs premieres Tuesday, April 26 as part of Peacock’s True Crime Tuesdays.