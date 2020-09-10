Everything You Need to Make Holiday Cookies With Your Family

One thing that won't be changing this holiday season: the time-tested tradition of baking cookies at home with your family. And once you've assembled the basic cookie ingredients (flour, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder) and yummy add-ons (chocolate chips, frosting, crushed candy canes), it's time to make sure you have all the kitchen tools you'll need.

From the right measuring cups to the perfect festive cookie cutters, there's actually a lot to think about when it comes to cookie baking. We've created a handy guide of the essentials, including a can't-miss deal on the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer and a baking sheet you've probably seen on Instagram.

Plan to make several extra batches this year, because Christmas cookies make an easy, budget-friendly gift for friends, family and people you just aren't sure what to get. Plus, instead of hosting a holiday party, you can organize a cookie swap with friends -- exchange the baked goods as well as the cookie recipe.

As for those recipes you use? There's always something special about making a family recipe from scratch -- but there's nothing wrong with taking the quicker route, either. If you opt for a pre-made mix, we love the classic Betty Crocker sugar cookie and gingerbread mixes as well as this organic chocolate chip mix from Annie's.

Whether this is your first year of baking Christmas cookies or you're a pro who just wants to upgrade a few supplies, here's everything you need to bake endless batches of delicious holiday cookies.