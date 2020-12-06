Every New Movie You Can Stream Now While Theaters Are Closed

As social distancing becomes the new norm amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theater screens remain darkened -- forcing many studios to push back release dates of upcoming films. But some are dropping their newest releases on streaming for at-home quarantine viewing, instead.

Universal Pictures led the charge by making new releases such as The Hunt and Trolls World Tour available far sooner than expected, while Disney began streaming Frozen II and Onward on Disney+ "during this challenging period." And that was just the start of our at-home streaming slate.

Below, an up-to-date list of early releases and scroll on to see what's coming soon:

NEW RELEASES

Artemis Fowl

Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantastical bestseller stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Josh Gad, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

When you can watch: Disney+

Da 5 Bloods

The new Spike Lee joint follows four African American veterans who return to Vietnam to recover the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

When you can watch: Netflix

Judy & Punch

Mia Wasikowska and Mindhunter's Damon Herriman play puppeteers in this satire of marionettes and murder.

The King of Staten Island

Pete Davidson's life's story gets the Judd Apatow treatment in this "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island," co-starring Marisa Tomei and Bill Burr.

Shirley

Elisabeth Moss goes for broke -- as she's wont to do -- as horror writer Shirley Jackson in this thriller from Madeline's Madeline director Josephine Decker.

AVAILABLE NOW

Arkansas

Clark Duke and Liam Hemsworth play low-level drug runners who get in over their heads with a drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn).

The Assistant

Ozarks' Julia Garner stars in this timely drama about a day in the life of the assistant to a Harvey Weinstein-like Hollywood mogul.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Director Cathy Yan's girl gang DC film stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ella Jay Basco.

Bloodshot

The Valiant comic adaptation stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier killed in action and brought back to life with new powers.

Blue Story

Rapman's drama -- about two high school friends caught on opposite sides of a gang war -- debuted to raves in the U.K. before arriving stateside.

The Call of the Wild

Harrison Ford and a CG-dog co-star in this adaptation of the Jack London's 1890s-set novel about adventure in the Canadian Yukon.

Capone

Tom Hardy transforms into Chicago's most notorious gangster in director Josh Trank's "batsh*t bonkers (in the best possible way)" biopic.

Downhill

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple on a ski vacation who must reevaluate everything after a seemingly life-threatening avalanche.

Emma.

Director Autumn de Wilde's candy-colored adaptation of Jane Austen's comedy of manners stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn.

Endings, Beginnings

Live vicariously through Shailene Woodley, who stars a woman who becomes romantically involved with best friends played by Dornan and Stan.

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse's twisted take on the '70s TV series casts Michael Peña as the mastermind of a deadly resort catered to Lucy Hale, Ryan Hansen and more.

Frozen II

Disney delivered a blessing to parents and caretakers who were venturing "into the unknown" by releasing the Frozen sequel three months early.

Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures' spooky ooky reimagining of the most famous Brothers Grimm fairytale stars IT's Sophia Lillis as the titular older sister.

The High Note

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross topline this feel-good comedy about the music industry, co-starring Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo.

Hope Gap

An intimate character study about a woman (Annette Bening), her cheating ex-husband (Bill Nighy) and their grown son (Josh O'Connor).

How to Build a Girl

In this adaptation of Caitlin Moran's beloved novel, Beanie Feldstein plays an aspiring writer who breaks into the '90s rock music scene.

The Hunt

Curious viewers can finally see the once-shelved, Craig Zobel-directed political satire, which stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

The Invisible Man

This update of the H.G. Wells classic stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid, with Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the titular monster.

I Still Believe

The faith-based drama tells the true love story of Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp (played by KJ Apa) and his fiancé (Britt Robertson).

Just Mercy

The based on a true story drama stars Michael B. Jordan as a defense attorney working to exonerate a death row inmate (Jamie Foxx).

The Lovebirds

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae comedy -- about a couple who become embroiled in a murder mystery -- bypassed its theatrical run for a new home at Netflix.

How to watch: Netflix

Military Wives

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan play the titular military wives, who start an a cappella group and quickly become an international sensation.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director Eliza Hittman's "urgent and poignant drama" about teenage girls facing an unintended pregnancy won the Special Jury prize at Sundance.

Onward

Pixar's latest sees Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voicing elf brothers who set out on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world.

The Photograph

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield fall for each other (understandably) in this romance about love stories intertwining through the past and present.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma's period drama is about an aristocrat and a painter and the forbidden romance they strike up in 18th century France.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively's revenge thriller is from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) and co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Scoob!

Zoinks! It's an animated origin story for Scooby Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang (voiced by Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried).

Sonic the Hedgehog

The movie raced (pun very much intentional) into homes months ahead of plan, boasting deleted scenes, bloopers and an animated short.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film of the Skywalker Saga stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Billy Dee Williams.

The Trip to Greece

The fourth (and final) film in The Trip series sees Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon head to Greece to retrace Odysseus's journey from The Odyssey.

Trolls World Tour

The Trolls sequel -- starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Rachel Bloom and more -- had its opening night in living rooms nationwide.

True History of the Kelly Gang

George MacKay portrays real-life Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, the Robin Hood of the outback. Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe also star.

Underwater

If you took Alien, subbed in Kristen Stewart and set it at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, you'd have Underwater.

Valley Girl

A musical remake of the '80s classic starring Jessica Rothe as the ultimate Valley Girl and Josh Whitehouse as a Sunset Strip punk rocker.

The Way Back

Two weeks after its theatrical release, Ben Affleck's recovery drama became available digitally in the U.S., with international markets to follow.

COMING SOON

Greyhound

The Tom Hanks-starring World War II drama was set to open in theaters in June, but has since been acquired by AppleTV+ to premiere on the streamer. In addition to toplining the film, Hanks wrote the script, adapting the true-life story of a U-boat attack on the US Navy.

When you can watch: July 10, streaming on AppleTV+

