'Ever After' Turns 24: Melanie Lynskey Recalls 'Wonderful' On-Set Moments, Including Drew Barrymore DJing (Exc

It's been 24 years since Melanie Lynskey starred as Jacqueline​ in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, but the 45-year-old actress still has fond memories of the fun she had on -- and off -- set with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston. ET spoke with Lynskey ahead of the movie's anniversary and she reflected on the magical time she had filming it.

"That was like a really wonderful time," she told ET at the viewing party for Kathy Hilton's premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lynskey went on to share that Houston used to throw epic dinner parties with tons of French wine and singing, while Barrymore would take on the role of the DJ.

Her time working on the film was nothing short of magical, she said. "[I thought] moviemaking is magic!" she gushed. "And they’re not all like that I came to learn. They’re not all so magic, but it was a good time."

The romance/fairy tale film was released in 1998 and was an adaption of the classic Cinderella story. Barrymore starred as Danielle, with Huston portraying her wicked stepmother. The movie currently has a 4.1 out of 5 average rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier this year, Barrymore gave a nod to Ever After while celebrating Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari.

"What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale," she wrote alongside a photo from the celebration. "And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!"

Lynskey also has her happy ever after with husband Jason Ritter, who was with her while she chatted with ET earlier this month. The 42-year-old actor couldn't help but praise his wife for all of her success, which includes an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for her work on Yellowjackets.

"It's so exciting," he said. "She's just been putting in incredible work for her her whole career. She's just started off brilliant and she's continued to be brilliant and it's exciting to see people notice that and catch up."

After the nominations were announced, the power couple admittedly got emotional.

"We had a little cry… I mean, it’s really sweet. He made some toast for me while I was in the middle of talking to people. He made some toast that he cut into the shape of the word 'Emmy,' which took a lot of time I think," Lynskey shared. "It was really cute. He’s really happy, and it’s nice he’s not the only Emmy nominee in the house anymore.