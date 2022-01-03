Eve Shares Sweet Baby Bump Photo as She Prepares for the Arrival of Her First Child

Eve is getting ready to welcome her bundle of joy!

Back in October, the rapper and former talk show host announced she's expecting a baby with her 49-year-old husband, Maximillion Cooper, and her growing belly has become a featured star on her Instagram page. On Monday, the mother-to-be posted a solo photo showing her cradling her baby bump as she smiled down.

"Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person," she captioned the photo taken by her stepdaughter, Jagger.

The Queens star is due in February and recently took maternity leave from her role as Brianna, aka Professor Sex, on the ABC drama. Deadline broke the news, reporting that the star had been traveling between her homes in the U.K. and Atlanta, where the ABC drama filmed. The network and the show's producers were reportedly supportive of the star's decision, adjusting the schedule so Eve could film additional scenes before she left to be with her family and prepare for their new addition.

Eve revealed her pregnancy on Oct. 15, Instagramming photos of her showing off her baby bump and tagging her husband. While this is Eve's first child, Cooper shares four children with his first wife.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she wrote. "You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Cooper shared the same pictures on his own Instagram, writing, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️."