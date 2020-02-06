Eve Opens Up About Being 'Uncomfortable' Talking About Racism in Her Interracial Relationship

Eve is speaking out about her own experience talking about racism and the current nationwide protests against police brutality with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

Eve and Cooper have been married since 2014, and the 41-year-old rapper is a stepmom to his four children. During Tuesday's episode of The Talk, Eve acknowledged that while the conversations she's been having with 47-year-old Cooper -- who is white -- have been "uncomfortable," they've also been constructive.

"I am in an interracial relationship," Eve says. "I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I've ever had, and vice versa with my husband. But, at the same time, it's a beautiful thing, because ... I don't know his life through his eyes. He doesn't know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation -- that's what the world -- has to do. It's gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”

Eve said she's been able to keep calm during such a difficult time by seeing the positive message of peaceful protesters.

"There are some people that are having beautiful, peaceful protests, with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all different colors and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this," she shares. "That's what actually keeps me from getting too emotional."

Eve said that while she's dismayed about how little progress has been made over the years when it comes to police brutality, she noted that there was nowhere to go as a nation but up.

"We are under rock bottom," she says bluntly. "The only thing we can do now is to build up. I pray that we can build up from here."

On Monday, Cooper showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram by posting a blunt message reading, "F**k racism."

"These are challenging times... a global pandemic, on the brink of an economic depression, and now America is spinning out of control following George Floyd's horrendous murder," he captioned the post. "The rioting is unacceptable but the emotions and voice of protesters is loud and clear and needs to be acted upon. This injustice can't be ignored. It's all of our responsibilities to stand up against discrimination and racism, and to treat each other with respect and dignity #blacklivesmatter."

Back in a 2016 appearance on The Real, Eve shared how she knew the British designer was The One, recalling the first time she let him see her without her hair weave.

"He's probably the only dude, actually," she shared. "It probably happened our first year, actually, that's when I knew -- I guess we're staying together. I was actually getting my hair done. I was at a salon, actually, in a little suite. He walked in and I was like, 'What am I gonna do? Run?' He was just like, 'OK.'"

"I'm his first black girl anyway," she continued. "He has gone through Weave 101 with me. He knows now that if I say, 'Babe, I'm getting my hair done,' he's like, 'Well, how long?'"

ET recently spoke with both Eve and her The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, and the rapper said that while she was currently feeling "overwhelmed," she was also feeling "hopeful and ready for change."