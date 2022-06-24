Evan Rachel Wood's Singing Impressions of Madonna, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin Are a Must-See

A round of applause for Evan Rachel Wood! During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Westworld star showed off her major vocal chops, channeling the likes of Madonna, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin.

The actress unleashed a trio of stellar singing impressions after the topic of her role as Madonna in the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic came up.

As the star noted to Fallon, she's set to play Madonna in the '80s, which calls for a certain type of speaking. "She was very nasally and everything she said was very intentional and, um, she disarms everyone that interviews her by sort of looking at them," Wood explained as she slipped into her replication of Madonna's voice.

After stunning the host with her vocal transformation, the actress wowed the room even further when she took the mic Fallon conveniently had behind his desk and performed Madonna's classic hit, "Material Girl." But that was just the start.

Backed by The Roots, she proceeded to belt out Morissette's "You Oughta Know" followed by Joplin's iconic hit, "Piece of My Heart."

However, words don't suffice -- see the star's impressive performance for yourself in the clip above!