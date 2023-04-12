Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Pose Together on the Red Carpet

Eva Mendes is giving fans some insight into how she and longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, choose to maintain their private life. After the 49-year-old actress celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her and Gosling's film, The Place Beyond the Pines, one commenter expressed that they hoped Gosling's highly anticipated film, Barbie, would have an awards season run so that fans could see Mendes and Gosling out promoting the film together.

"What a cool comment, thank you," Mendes replied. "But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. ♥️."

Mendes, who did pose with Gosling on the red carpet for the The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, added, "Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a 'lie' -- we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film 🖤."

The longtime loves share daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6. Though the couple tends to keep their personal life under wraps, Mendes did gush about her on-screen chemistry with her actor beau, sharing footage from the film on Instagram.

"Magic is Real," she wrote. "We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera."

Though neither Mendes nor Gosling has ever confirmed the official status of their relationship, Mendes did surprise fans in November 2022 by referring to Gosling as her "husband" during an interview with Australia's Today.

Mendes' comment came around the same time that she sparked marriage rumors with Gosling thanks to her new tattoo. The fresh ink read "de Gosling," which fans took to mean "of Gosling," with some believing that it hinted that a wedding has taken place.

ET previously reached out to Mendes about the marriage rumors.