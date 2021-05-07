Eva Longoria Channels Her 'Desperate Housewives' Character in Fiery Red Bikini

Eva Longoria is giving us Gabrielle Solis vibes!

The 46-year-old actress channeled her Desperate Housewives character in her latest Instagram post. Gabrielle was known for wearing red on the hit show and Longoria took note, donning the cherry hue by wearing a red bikini.

Longoria is seen posing outside in a two-piece set. She also added a screenshot from Desperate Housewives of Gabrielle in a red mini-dress with text that reads, "She knew red was her color."

"Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color #DesperateHousewives," Longoria captioned her snapshot.

Longoria has been showing off her intense trampoline workout routine to stay fit and toned.

Last month, she posted a video of herself working out, captioning it, "Sisterhood of the...traveling trampoline 😂☀️ Girls just wanna have fun! ✌🏽#Letsgetit."

She also posed in an elegant white one-piece, as she enjoyed the gorgeous day.

And celebrated "bathing suit season" in a pink number.

"We were a true dramedy -- we were always a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that’s what I loved about the show, we got to do two things," Longoria said during the reunion, also praising former co-star Felicity Huffman, who was not in attendance amid her college admissions scandal. "But when Felicity had this storyline, she sunk her teeth into it -- she had so many questions... She's the acteur."

