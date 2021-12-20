'Euphoria' Season 2 Trailer Previews More Chaos to Come

Brace yourselves, Euphoria is officially returning.

The Emmy-winning HBO high school drama debuted its season 2 trailer on Monday, giving fans a first look at the new adventures ahead for the show's chaotic cast of characters. Rue (Zendaya) is dealing with the aftermath of her relapse, both attending meetings and getting mixed up with a dangerous drug dealing scheme. Jules (Hunter Schafer) is back after hopping on a train in the season 1 finale -- and worrying about Rue's state of mind.

Meanwhile, Nate (Jacob Elordi) appears to be as volatile as ever as he veers into a dangerous-looking relationship with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) contemplates how "sexy" she would look pregnant, and Fez (Angus Cloud) worries about Rue's master plan -- a valid concern, it seems, given the chaos that looks like it may ensue.

Other returning stars include Colman Domingo, Algee Smith, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, and Nika King. Newcomers this season include Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., Dominic Fike, and Minka Kelly.

Watch the full season 2 trailer below:

Fans have been waiting patiently for the drama series to finally return. The season 1 finale aired back in August 2019, and while fans salivated over the season 2 arrival, producers threw a curve ball and announced two "bridge" episodes -- one focused on Rue and one on Jules -- that aired in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

The hype got even higher after Zendaya's historic night at last year's Emmys. The actress became the youngest person ever to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role on Euphoria.

Following her triumphant night, Zendaya spoke with ET and said she was "very happy with the work that we're doing so far, and I can't wait for everyone to see it, really."

Euphoria season 2 premieres Jan. 9 on HBO.