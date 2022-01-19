Erin Bates Welcomes Baby No. 5 with Husband Chad Amid 'Bringing Up Bates' Cancellation News

A cause for celebration! Bringing Up Bates stars Erin (Bates) Paine and her husband, Chad Paine, have welcomed a brand new bundle of joy.

The happy parents announced the news to Instagram on Tuesday sharing an adorable snapshot of their baby girl, as they cradled her in the hospital.

"Finley Marie Paine arrived this morning at 4:51am," Erin captioned the adorable family photo. "Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can’t wait to share more details soon!"

"This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible," she continued. "We can’t thank you enough for the prayers. We feel indebted, loved, and so grateful to each of you. We serve such a big God. 🤍"

Erin added that their little girl was born "5lbs and 4oz".

Erin and Chad -- who both starred on the UPtv reality seriesBringing Up Bates -- are already the parents to four children, including 6-year-old son Carson, as well as daughters Brooklyn, 5, Everly, 3, and Holland , 2.

Congrats to the happy family!

The family's happy news comes on the same day that the Bates' family's reality series was cancelled at UPtv after 10 seasons, instead of proceeding with the planned 11th season.

In a statement issued to ET, the decision was made to end the series, which centered on the megafamily, due to a shift in programming priorities.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," the network's statement, which was also posted to the show's official Twitter account, read. "When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow."

"Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future."