Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' Co-Stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton on If They Believe Her

"When she told us about her divorce, I had only met her two weeks into that, so of course I believed [her]," Minkoff said, before Hilton gave a similar answer.

"I had only met her when I had a birthday party for Kyle [Richards] at my house and it was just, like, 16 girls. Like, two years ago. She was very polite and quiet and lovely. I put her at our table 'cause I felt like I didn't know her," Hilton said. "So I just don't know. I believe she's telling the truth."

Cohen also asked Richards, who was sitting in the audience, what she thought of her co-star's divorce explanation.

"This was six months ago, even longer maybe, so we were just getting information as it was unfolding," Richards said. "We still don't know everything."

On Wednesday's episode of RHOBH, Jayne revealed in a confessional why she filed for divorce in November 2020.

"I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two," she said. "I just kept walking around that house and, knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s**ty path. I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."

While speaking to her co-stars, Jayne said that she "spent a good 30 days closing out certain parts of my life" before filing, and that she "cried every day." Through it all, though, she didn't confide in her fellow Housewives.

"None of you knew on purpose, because it would put you in a bad position if I were to give you information that you had to hold," she explained. "It also doesn't serve me to talk a lot about what is happening legally, or will happen legally, because I am married to somebody who's very good in that area."

Not even Girardi knew of Jayne's divorce plans, she said.

"I didn't leave a note," she said. "I drove him to work and I told him I loved him and he said, 'Thanks, hun.' Like I was an employee... [Then] I went home and started putting everything in the moving van. I drove off, went to my new place, spent the night there and he was served the next morning."

Shortly after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. In December 2020, a lawsuit was filed against both her and Girardi on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in October 2018.

Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat.

In February, Girardi was placed under a temporary conservatorship. The next month, a psychiatrist told courts that Girardi suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters.

Earlier this month, Jayne's attorneys filed a motion to withdraw as her lawyers in Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Shortly thereafter, a motion filed by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Girardi's assets claimed that Jayne's businesses have been given over $20 million in loans from Girardi's law firm over the span of multiple years.

