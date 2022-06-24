Entertainment Tonight Wins Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Entertainment Tonight has won another Daytime Emmy! At the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who hosted the ceremony, accepted the award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program on the show's behalf.

This is Entertainment Tonight's eighth Daytime Emmy overall. Last weekend, the show also took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards for its season 41 promo, Treat Yourself, which was produced in collaboration with RM15 Creative.

In addition to Frazier and Turner as the show's hosts, Lauren Zima, Rachel Smith and Matt Cohen serve as ET's correspondents. Erin Johnson is the executive producer, while Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi are co-executive producers.

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Series goes to @etnow (SYNDICATED). pic.twitter.com/Beuqq7Dp1Q — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 25, 2022

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner arrive at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight is the leading syndicated entertainment news magazine in the world, and holds the official Guinness World Records title of Longest-Running Entertainment News TV Show. ET begins its 42nd season on Sept. 12, 2022.

A big thanks goes out to all of ET's loyal viewers, who share in this honor, and as always, we will continue to work hard to provide fans and followers with all the greatest in entertainment news.

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards aired live on CBS from the Pasadena Civic Center in California, and will be available to stream on Paramount+. Here is the complete list of winners.