'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer Finds Millie Bobby Brown on the Run

Enola Holmes is back in action and ready to solve her next case!

Netflix debuted the trailer for the upcoming sequel Enola Holmes 2 -- which stars Stranger Things'Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sleuth -- during their Tudum fan event on Saturday. Like the original, Enola Holmes 2 is based on Nancy Springer's young adult series of the same name, and features Brown's character up to more hijinks as she attempts to solve yet another tangled mystery amid London's high society.

The trailer kicks off with Enola on the run from some policemen, before she turns to camera to explain. Since the events of the first film, it seems, the young detective has opened her own detective agency, though she is still less in demand than her older brother, Sherlock, played once again by Henry Cavill.

"While I have not a single case, Sherlock's latest seems to be vexing him," she says of the notorious problem solver. However, as it turns out, Enola's own pursuit of a young girl's missing sister leads her right into the midst of Sherlock's troubling case.

The film, directed by Harry Bradbeer, also features Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge, returning to reprise their roles as Eudoria Holmes and Viscount Tewkesbury, respectively, as well as Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Watch the trailer below:

While Sam Claflin's Mycroft Holmes doesn't seem to be returning in the sequel, the Daisy Jones & The Six star had nothing but praise for Brown and Cavill's portrayal of the adventurous sleuthing family when he spoke to ET ahead of the first film.

"That was exactly the reason I wanted to be involved, in all honesty, to just champion someone as wonderfully talented and as charismatic and as focused and exciting as Millie," he raved. "She's such a joy to work with. And I think it is that fresh take on a classic tale. We've seen so many different Sherlocks in our time -- just our time, let alone the times before! It didn't feel like a rehash or a remake. It felt very fresh, very new, very current and very relevant, surprisingly. In all honesty, I'm Team Enola. Mycroft can go stick it."

Enola Holmes 2 debuts on Netflix Nov. 4.