Emma Watson Hits Her First Red Carpet Since 2019, Mingles With Ed Sheeran and the Royals

Hermione and the royals! Emma Watson made a rare public appearance on Sunday for a good cause. The 31-year-old British actress attended the Earthshot Prize Awards at Alexandra Palace in London, England, where she was one of five celebrity presenters for the winners of the prestigious awards, honoring those whose work has helped to combat climate change.

Watson wowed in a custom up-cycled demi-couture gown from the Harris Reed FOUND. collection. It was made from up-cycled bridal wear with a lacy neckline, open back, and poofed-out body. She paired the look with black Harris Reed flared trousers.

The appearance marked Watson's first red carpet since she promoted her film, Little Women, in late 2019.

At the event, Watson was photographed chatting with musician Ed Sheeran, as well as shaking hands with hosts Kate Middleton and Prince William. Also in attendance was Watson's Harry Potter co-star, Emma Thompson, though it's unclear if the pair had a reunion while awaiting their presenting duties. However, Thompson was photographed talking passionately with the Duchess of Cambridge backstage.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Sunday, Watson also posted to Instagram for the first time since June 2020. In a brief clip, the actress and activist is seen turning around to face the camera with a smile before "14 Days" flashes on the screen. In the caption, Watson promotes the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

Though she's been mostly absent from the public eye, in February, Watson's manager shot down rumors that she was retiring from acting. Then in May, Watson herself tweeted about rumors she's engaged.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news -- I promise I'll share it with you," she wrote at the time. "In the mean time, please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."