Emma Roberts and Cody John's Relationship Is Serious, They're in a 'Great Place,' Source Says

Emma Roberts and Cody John are going strong! A source tells ET that the 31-year-old actress "is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," adding that "things are serious" between the pair.

Roberts and John were first linked in August, when the actor shared a pic of himself kissing the Scream Queens star.

"She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," a source told ET in October. "Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."

Roberts' relationship with John comes after the actress' January 2022 split from Garrett Hedlund. The pair, who dated for three years, share a 2-year-old son, Rhodes.

As for Roberts' co-parenting relationship with Hedlund, ET's source says that "things are fine."

"Her main priority is Rhodes and making sure their son feels loved by both of them," the source says.

