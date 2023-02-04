Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Her 'Bruncle' Nate Recall Rapper's Rise to Fame as Kids

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers.

The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.

"See, that is probably why our experience was a lot different," Hailie recalled, "because I remember some things from before, but I didn't totally understand what was going on and you were definitely old enough to understand what was going on."

For Nate, he said there was a particular sighting that snapped him to reality.

"I started understanding a little more when reality would hit when I would start seeing [Eminem] on TV and going to shows and all the signatures and crazy people," Nate said. "I am like, 'Alright, well this is real' .... A few years later, when I was able to leave from being under my mom's care, I moved in with you guys."

It's after Nate moved in when Hailie says she looked at her uncle more like her brother, hence "bruncle."

"Nate is my uncle -- my dad's younger brother -- but also we kind of grew up together, because Nate lived with us for a while when I was young," she said. "I would say [you are a] brother-uncle, you definitely act younger than your age. We are closer in age than you are to [my] dad, but still I never realized how much older you are than me because I feel like you are like a brother."

Hailie, who back in November made a rare appearance with Eminem at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, has not been shy about opening up on what it was like growing up with a famous father. She broached the subject back in July, when she recalled some of the "cool" moments from her childhood.

"It's so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" Hailie shared, remembering experiences like getting to bring friends on her dad's tour bus as he traveled the country performing.

Hailie said she looks back with amusement at "those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool!"'