Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Gets Engaged in Sweet Rooftop Proposal

Congratulations are in order for Alaina Scott! The 28-year-old daughter of Eminem took to Instagram to share several photos from her beautiful rooftop proposal.

"This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," Alaina captioned the pics of her fiancé, Matt Moeller, down on one knee on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan.

For the romantic moment, Alaina wore a gray sweater and black pants with gray ankle boots and a black headband. As for her new fiancé, he wore a flannel shirt and jeans.

Alaina showed off her emerald cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band. "Everything I wanted and more @brilliantearth," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging the ethical jewelry company.

Alaina Scott/Instagram

Back in July, the couple celebrated seven years together, with Alaina sharing a sweet post.

"While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person," she wrote at the time. "You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY❤️."

Alaina is Eminem's adopted daughter and biological niece. She is the biological daughter of Dawn Scott, the late twin sister of Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott.

In a 2004 profile for Rolling Stone, the 49-year-old rapper opened up about caring for his niece as his own.

"My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born," he said of Alaina. "Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Eminem adopted Alaina, who he has referred to as "Lainey" in several of his songs. In his 2004 track, "Mockingbird," he raps, "And Daddy's still here, Laney I'm talking to you too, Daddy's still here. I like the sound of that, yeah, it's got a ring to it, don't it?"